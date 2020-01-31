Rural areas in north Arkansas to have high-speed internet access

For people like Warren Hemm, who lives south of Yellville, getting on the internet is no simple task.

"I live far enough out to where the post office doesn't deliver. I don't get cell phone service, and I really need internet because through the internet, I can get cell phone service in my house through WiFi calling," Hemm said.

But Yelcot Telephone Company and Mountain View Telephone Company plan to change that with the help of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Yelcot will use a $1.7 million grant and $1.7 million loan from the USDA to provide that service.

Mountain View Telephone Company will use a $3.7 million USDA grant.

"It was a great opportunity for us to reach a lot of these people in rural Arkansas," said Shawn Lane, the operations manager at Yelcot.

The companies will provide more than 1,200 homes in Marion, Baxter and Stone Counties with gigabyte internet.

"No towers involved in this. This is strictly a fiber to the home. So we will bring fiber to each and every home to each of these customers in each of these areas," Lane said.

State Rep.Jack Fortner said people who live in rural areas will no longer have to go to other locations to try to get online.

"Those of us that have internet service take it for granted. Those that don't have it, really want it. They need it," Fortner said. "Wonderful example of all of us working together to a common goal instead of fighting and picking at each other."

And Hemm said it's nice that not only will he have internet, but it will be at a high speed.

"This program is bringing top-notch service to where we need it, and it's just not a band aid to try to get by. And that impressed me," he said.

The president of Yelcot, Sara Zimmerman, said the company hopes to have all the fiber projects completed by July 2022.