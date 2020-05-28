Rural Shannon County, Mo. announces 2 positive cases of COVID-19

Shannon County health leaders announced its first and second positive cases of COVID-19 this week.

The latest case involves a patient under the age of 20-years-old. The case had contact with the first positive case. Health leader will not release the identity of the two cases, but did say the two did not travel outside of the area.

County leaders ask you practice basic preventive measures to help decrease the spread of the illness. These measures include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick.

