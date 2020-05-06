Rural Laclede County, Mo. school damaged by high winds

The heavy winds Monday damaged a rural school district in Laclede County.

Signs of storm damage is spread throughout the grounds of Joel E Barber School campus. High winds tore off the roof of the gymnasium. Volunteers helped to pick up some of the debris Tuesday.

Emergency Management says it appears the damage may have been caused by a microburst hitting only the school campus. But then another round of severe weather came through not long after. It tore the rest of the gym roof off. Inside, most of the gym's ceiling is still in place, but there are gaping holes where rain poured in during the storm. The storm knocked down fences, playground equipment and knocked out classroom windows.

A handful of staff ran for cover. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings says if school had been in session, students would have been in all the places where the storm caused damage.

"The building definitely sustained quite a bit of damage and took a beating. We are very thankful that no students were here and none of our staff members were here were injured or hurt," said Supt. Jennings. "Without any warning or siren of course, with a microburst storm like that, you just don't have any warning at all."

Despite all the damage, staff and volunteers made food pick up happen Tuesday as scheduled, something they're doing twice a week during the pandemic. The superintendent says they will begin working on repairs very soon and hope to have students in the building for summer school in July.

