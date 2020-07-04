Royals' Salvador Perez, two Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and two players from the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardinals players Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera also tested positive.

Both announcements came Saturday afternoon via the team's Twitter pages:

.@SalvadorPerez15 is in good spirits and can't wait to be back. pic.twitter.com/8UkxL5H9aj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 4, 2020

A message from President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak:



"We did have two players test positive for COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera. We also have a few tests pending and will know more tomorrow." — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 4, 2020

Perez says he is asymptomatic and the Royals say he’s in good spirits. The Cardinals say more tests are pending and the team will know more tomorrow.

The Royals and Cardinals returned to practices earlier in the week as Major League Baseball aims to start the 2020 season in late July.

On Friday, it was announced that 31 MLB players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.