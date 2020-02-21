Route 66 Food Truck Park opens Saturday, eight vendors expected

The Route 66 Food Truck Park is set for a soft launch Saturday.

The food truck park brings together several Springfield food trucks in one location, 1530 E St Louis Street. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy a meal in American diner seating area, which includes a Route 66 theme and memorabilia.

You can visit the food truck park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers says the food truck park will be open seven days a week and offer up to 10 food trucks at one time.

Current vendors include:

-Not’cho Ordinary Taco

-The Wheelhouse (open end of Feb)

-Davalon

-The Olive Branch

-Rollin Smoke BBQ

-Classic Rock Coffee

-London Calling Pasty Company

-Earth Harvest (opening in March)

For more information, click here.