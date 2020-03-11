Rolla, Mo. hospital testing patient for coronavirus; Missouri S&T cancels St. Pat's Celebrations and considers moving many classes to online only

One person is being tested for Coronavirus at Phelps Heath.

This as Missouri S&T Wednesday, cancelled all university-related events with the annual St. Pat's Celebration. The school is also considering moving to all online classes due to coronavirus concerns.

Phelps Heath officials say a patient, who met the criteria to be tested for the coronavirus, was brought to the Emergency Department, Wednesday.

The patient has been isolated while hospital workers determine if he or she is infected.

As of Wednesday night, test results are still pending -

The hospital says this is not a confirmed COVID-19 case at this time and that the person had no connection to Missouri S&T.

The school itself is now deciding whether to continue teaching students on campus or move their classes online.

"The way things are going, we probably very soon will be making an announcement about transitioning many, if not all of our courses to the online sphere," Missouri S&T spokesperson Andrew Careaga told KY3.

Missouri S&T has cancelled it's annual St. Pat's Celebrations both on and off campus, which campus spokesperson Andrew Careaga says hasn't happened in more than half a century.

"The St. Pat's event has been apart of our tradition and culture since 1908, Careaga added. Other than three years during WWII, it has never been cancelled. So this is unprecedented and extraordinary, but we are in extraordinary times."

Students have mixed feelings about the St. Pat's Celebration being cancelled.

"I'm dissapointed. I was really excited. This was my first St. Pat's. I was going to be having a lot of fun," Freshman Quintin Sargent said.

"It's obviously not the popular choice but I think it was the safe choice," Sophomore Brooke Roling explained.

As for going online, students think its easier said than done.

"It's going to be hard for certain classes like my engineering classes and my Calculus class," Sargent exclaimed.

"There are so man layers. Do students have access to the technology? Whether they have access to the internet. Not everyone has a laptop and not everyone has a laptop with a camera," Roling added.

Students are off the rest of this week, then have one week of classes before spring break.

