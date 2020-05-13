Richland, Mo. man scratches $100,000 ticket

Juan Rocha of Richland, Mo. uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket.

Rocha purchased the winning ticket from Junction Pit Stop, 104 S. Pine St., in Richland. “$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 game that was introduced on Sept. 30.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Pulaski County won more than $8.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $860,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $984,000 went to education programs in the county.

