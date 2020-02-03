Results of a second special audit requested by the city of Springfield released

Springfield received a $3 million dollar federal grant three years ago from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Last fall the city asked a firm to audit the program. There was some questions involving the eligibility of some of the applicants.

City officials asked for second audit this year to make sure they were following federal guidelines.

"Those federal grants are very complex. We know that we need an extra layer of understanding and auditing in those particular areas and so we certainly made sure of that in this case too," explained Director of Communications for Springfield, Cora Scott.

The America's Promise grant funds have been used to give people in Springfield the chance to go to Ozarks Technical College for free. It afford them the opportunity to study various programs in the medical field.

"We had some staff members come forward to city management and say I think we really need to look closer at these eligibility requirements. We took it very seriously," said Scott.

A company was bought in to review the application process the city was using.

"This isn't a type of financial audit where you're looking at are there monies being misspent or misappropriated or going somewhere where they shouldn't go," she said.

The first audit, done last year, found that 106 of 376 participants weren't eligible to receive money intended to cover classes.

The second and most recent audit whittled that number down to 47 people. This lowered the amount of money the city could be forced to pay back from $465,000 to $246,000.

"Just like your household budget, there's not an extraordinary amount of funds out there for contingencies. We'll just have to address that as the time comes and we find out what the dollar value is and how that might be addressed," said Scott.

All of the participants, regardless of eligibility concerns have or will continue to receive their funded education.

"We have taken a lot of corrective actions to ensure that this eligibility issue is taken care of and that we have a check list, that we're very intentional about how we're vetting the people who then apply online," she said.

The city has been working with the U.S. Department of Labor on ways to streamline the application process. They expect to learn what penalties will be assessed, if any, soon.

The program will start accepting new applicants once the revised eligibility requirements have been determined.