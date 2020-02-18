Group tests accessibility of restaurants in the Springfield area

Many restaurants across Springfield will get surprise visits from surveyors checking for accessibility.

The survey looks at whether people with mobility issues can comfortably visit a restaurant. Cox College Masters of Occupational Therapy students have been going through the training and will go out to lunch with people who have mobility issues to check for accessibility at restaurants.

Empower Abilities developed the survey, called Restaurant Access Points. They use the survey to assess whether people with walkers, wheelchairs or canes can comfortably get around the restaurant. They check things like whether the disabled parking spots outside have signs and are the right size and slope and whether the entrance is wide enough. Inside they check things like whether the tables are far enough apart for a wheelchair to get around and designed so someone in a wheelchair can sit at the table. They also check for accessible bathrooms. Restaurants that pass the survey get a decal to put in their window. For those that have accessibility issues, Empower Abilities will try to work with the business to make improvements.

"It's not only raising awareness for people," said Allison Robertson, Empower Abilities program director. "I think a lot of people don't look at it with that disability lens. But it's also helping people identify, I want to support this restaurant, because they do make an effort to be accessible. It also helps people coming in from out of town or people who live in town that might not know how to navigate or what special instructions they need for a certain place. It provides all of that."

Anyone can go through the training, whether you have mobility issues or not. Empower Abilities has another training coming up on March 4. When a restaurant gets a decal, they try to post it on their Facebook page, and they'll eventually put a full list of accessible restaurants on their website.

