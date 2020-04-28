Restaurant owners prepare for reopening

300,000 servers and chefs in Missouri's restaurants are waiting to see if they can indeed open Monday. Two Springfield restaurant owners gearing up for customers to return, whenever that may be.

From building new tables to remodeling their kitchen, owners are prepping their restaurants. The downtime has been a silver lining.

"We wouldn't have been able to do it," siad Gene Lofar, Co-Owner of The Roost. "I mean, the remodeling has taken us almost two and half, three weeks to do."

Lofaro said whatever the guidelines are, they'll be ready to go.

"We'll be able to put those plans in place," said Lofaro. "And, you know, rest assured that we're here for the community and make sure that, you know, the people are safe when they come in to our business."

Tony Garcia, owner of Avanzare Italian Dining, said he wants to wait a bit longer to reopen his doors.

"I don't think I'll be ready to open for the first week," said Garcia. "I think I'm gonna let it ride for the second week and be ready for Mother's Day weekend."

For both owners, they're just ready to move forward with their business, however and whenever that is.

"I miss it, I miss cooking, I miss my customers, my employees, I miss everybody," said Garcia. "But I think the safety for me to wait an extra week and be more ready, more prepared.

"I think the biggest thing about this is the opportunity for the employees to get back into this," said Lofaro. "And for the community to come together as one."