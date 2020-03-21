Residents in Howell County, Mo. begin storm cleanup

Residents were hard at work cleaning up after Thursday night's storms did quite a bit of damage south of West Plains.

"Didn't last over a minute," Greg Brown told KY3.

Saturday, along JJ Highway and County Road 7480, you couldn't miss the sound of chainsaws.

Massive trees were down all over the place - some on the corners of homes, others destroying dog kennels.

“It really came hard. I've never heard anything like that before, Brown said. We got to the center of the house. Once the noise was over, we walked outside and it was just devastation. I've never seen nothing like it."

The National Weather Service says 60 mph straight line winds likely caused the damage.

Brown's 60-foot antenna now lays on his house, the roof of the building next to his barn was ripped off and his solar panels were damaged.

"The solar company said that the brackets they used to hold them up are rated at 110 mph. So for them to collapse the way they did, you just have to wonder how big a deal it was," Brown added.

The Johnson family's shop building collapsed during the storm. '

Dakota Johnson says he and his brother were running to the shop to take cover in the 'pit' area.

When they got close to the building they finally saw that it had collapsed.

Johnson says the wind and rain were so loud he couldn't hear the building collapse.

"It was either a tornado or it was the strongest gust of wind I ever felt for a long period of time," Johnson said.

Just 100 yards away, the family's home was severely damaged after a very large tree fell on the corner of the house.

"We're in the process of cleaning this up. Of course it's going to take quite a while, but yeah, the neighbors have been helpful," Johnson explained.