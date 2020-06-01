Residence hall project on hold at North Arkansas College

Austin Arey hopes to show the skills he's built can put him on the North Arkansas College baseball team.

But moving here from Texas means he'd like to live in a building on campus.

"My last college I went to, I lived in a residence hall and it made it a lot easier," Arey said.

Asman Mohamed was in a similar position this winter when he moved from Tanzania.

"Having college mates around you is very nice," he said.

But neither has the option because there aren't any residence halls at North Arkansas College. At least not yet.

"We're going to start with a 64-bed facility," said Dr. Rodney Arnold, the executive director of the North Arkansas College Foundation.

The school has plans in place for a $3 million building.

There's just one problem.

"The project is on pause at the moment," Arnold said.

The coronavirus has the college wondering how many kids will actually enroll this fall.

"If you don't have students, there's no point in having a residence hall," Arnold said.

The college has funding, designs, and contractors lined up. It just needs to wait on those enrollment numbers to lock in before making a decision. Mohamed hopes that comes soon.

"It's going to be very convenient. Especially when I got here, I didn't have a vehicle, so it's very easy to go to school and come back," he said.

That's exactly what North Ark hopes to offer: giving students an easier option during a challenging time.

"Come to North Arkansas College, find reasonable affordable housing, and earn a college education so they can do bigger and better things and contribute to their communities," Arnold said.

The college hopes to have the residence hall built by fall of 2021. But it could be as late as fall of 2022.