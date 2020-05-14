Researchers find pandemic is causing people to have vivid, bizarre dreams

Devon Westpheling hears it often these days, someone struggling to explain what they saw in their dreams.

"The messages we get from our dreams is from our subconscious mind," said Wespheling.

Westpheling runs the Springfield School of Metaphysics, she's also a psychotherapist. She’s been busy helping most of her clients wade through those messages lately, as they navigate stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

"The fears of isolation are coming to the surface in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, people who had fear of not being able to control everything in their life, well there is a lot about this that we can't control," said Westpheling.

Whestphaling says this makes sense as the common distractions of work, activities, and social lives are gone right now.

"People are having the water dreams and so flooding, drowning, a lot of people feel overwhelmed by the decision do I leave my home, do I try to go back to life as usual or is that putting me at risk?" said Westpheling.

But, Mercy Sleep expert, Dr. Gahan Fallone isn’t sold on the idea the pandemic is causing more vivid dreams.

"It could be that because people are stressed are more likely to wake up during the night, therefore, more likely to notice the dreams that they are having," said Dr. Fallone.

However, he does agree with the idea of looking into your dreams to improve your emotional and physical health.

“So if you notice problems with your sleep, take a look at what's happening to your day and see where the problem lies there," said Dr. Fallone.

"If you invest in dream interpretation then you are learning the lessons, you're beginning to learn what the subconscious desires that you know about yourself," said Westpheling.

Both suggest writing down your dreams as soon as you wake up. That can help you process what you experienced.

