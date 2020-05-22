Rescue teams searching for Mountain View, Mo. woman in national forest

The National Park Service is seeking information to help locate a missing woman from Mountain View, Mo.

Searchers say Brittany K. Gorman, 29, was last seen at a residence west of Mountain View, about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe she was heading to Winona.

National Park Service Rangers discovered Gorman's unoccupied pickup truck within Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow, on the Jacks Fork River, along State Highway 17 North about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. She was not reported missing, but her family last heard from her on May 20. Items found at the scene suggest she might be injured.

Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Texas County Sheriff's Department and Missouri Highway Patrol.

If you have information that could help investigators, or if you were in the area of Buck Hollow around May 20-21, please contact authorities. CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

