Republic, Mo. businesses wonder when coronavirus will impact them

Local businesses in the Ozarks, like Inviktus Salon, are open for business but are unsure what the future lies ahead.

Christa Stephens is the owner of the salon. She says with coronavirus present in the area, they have set safety guidelines for everyone.

"We are going to enforce for a little while that I am going to do a temperature check on our girls before they come in and it may result where we have to do that with our clients as well," said Stephens.

But Stephens says the scariest part is not knowing if she and her husband will survive a shutdown, considering he owns the coffee shop right next door.

"We wouldn't make it three months without an income about a month is all case and I could afford," said Stephens.

Case Howard is the owner of the Black Lab Coffee Company. He says the shop hasn't had a decrease in customers just yet, but they've had a tough time getting products.

"Yeah, milk has become frantic and our eggs have become scarce," said Howard.

He says have also been stepping up their cleaning efforts too.

Howard is encouraging people to buy gift cards to help smaller businesses during this time.

"Cash flow is everything so if we can, if we are not making the sell, if you buy the gift card we can operate off of the capital for the next few months and then we can get past this and hopefully continue business as usual," said Howard.

