Republic, Mo. community hosts prayer vigil for injured Springfield P.D. officer

Officer Mark Priebe - Courtesy Springfield Police Department
Updated: Wed 2:55 PM, Jun 10, 2020

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- The community of Republic, Mo. is hosting a prayer vigil for Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe.

Priebe suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning after a driver struck him, then dragged him in the parking lot of the police department in downtown Springfield. Priebe is a longtime resident of Republic.

The prayer vigil begins at 7 p.m. at the Amp in J.R. Martin Park. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. The vigil will feature pastors from the community and words from Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams.

Priebe is a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. He remains hospitalized after surgery.

