Republic, Mo. area businessman, MSU grad and supporter Ed Pinegar passes away

The Ozarks business community is mourning the loss of T. Edward Pinegar. He passed away May 23.

Pinegar opened the doors to Pinegar Chevrolet in Republic in 1979. The family owned and operated business is still thriving. It also includes Pinegar Chevrolet Buick GMC of Branson.

“Ed Pinegar was a great friend," said Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. "He loved his family, his church and his community. He was incredibly successful in all those things and in his business. As successful as he was, he never forgot where he was from. One of my favorite things was to go to the farm with Ed. I’ll miss those great mornings, but I’m glad I got to spend them with him.”

A graduate of Missouri State, Pinegar was a known supporter of the school. He served on the MSU Board of Governors from 1985-1991. He also served on the MSU Foundation Board of Directors since 1999.

“I will miss Ed tremendously,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said. “He always supported the university in everything he did and was encouraging to me in challenging times.”

Thanks to a major donation from Pinegar and his wife, Carol, in the mid-2000s, the university was able to begin phase II of renovating the main horse arena at its 100-acre William H. Darr Agricultural Center. The project added arena seating, office space, bovine and equine handling facilities, a research laboratory, a classroom, stalling for horses and a two-bedroom apartment for graduate student housing. In honor of the couple’s generous support, the arena was renamed Pinegar Arena after formal approval by the university’s Board of Governors.

“Ed not only supported Missouri State financially, but he gave of his time,” said Brent Dunn, executive director of the Missouri State University Foundation. “He was very passionate about the educational mission and he encouraged others to be involved as well.”

In 2004, Pinegar received Missouri State’s Outstanding Alumni Award for his personal and career success, and contributions to his alma mater.