Republic High School honors seniors with drive-through graduation

Because of the coronavirus, high school seniors won't get all of the pomp and circumstance that comes with a typical graduation. That's not stopping some local school districts from coming up with creative ways to give those students a proper send-off.

There's been nothing traditional about the Class of 2020's final year at Republic High School, including their graduation.

"It's been really fun and getting to see everyone. The teachers cheering has been awesome," said Jade Kirby.

Seniors like Kirby and their families packed into vehicles for a drive-through ceremony.

"We didn't have to get to a location hours early and try to save seats and then sit there. It was fun to drive up and see her and hear them say her name and get the pictures and everything. It's been a blast," said Scott Kirby, Jade's dad.

There are 324 seniors graduating from RHS this year. Most of them participated in the ceremony.

Many students popped out of a car door to receive their diploma and take a picture, while others jumped out of truck beds. One rode in on a boat pulled behind a truck. Another student came to the ceremony in a fire engine.

Teachers lined the parking lot, cheering for their students as they graduated.

Superintendent Dr. Chance Wistrom said he doesn't expect a drive-through to become a new tradition, but said it was the best way to honor this year's seniors.

"It's a class that, this is very unfortunate that this has happened, because we have so many high achievers and just really great, well-rounded kids," Wistrom said.

Kirby said she needed some closure after having her senior year stripped away.

"I would've never thought walking through the halls those last days or turning in those assignments would be the last time I saw half these people," she said.

Like the senior class, Dr. Wistrom did not expect his last year at Republic High School to end this way. He's retiring, but said, had he known the coronavirus would take over, he might've stayed another year.

"When we left for spring break, I never dreamed that was the last time I would visit with colleagues and teammates and students," he said. "It's been tough to not have closure, just, it’s over,"

This superintendent and this senior say, the unconventional ceremony gave them a chance to say goodbye to the school.

"It's just been a wonderful day of our community coming together and celebrating our kids," Wistrom said.

"I think it's definitely made it more memorable. It makes you realize how much you take for granted in a sense," said Kirby.

Republic High School has a traditional graduation ceremony also scheduled for August 1 at Missouri State University. Dr. Wistrom plans to attend.