Reports: Gas under $1 per gallon at some SW Mo. gas stations, averaging $1.35 in Springfield

Gas suppliers in Missouri continue to drive down their prices in response to the coronavirus pandemic, some which are now offering gas for less than $1 per gallon.

According to the latest GasBuddy reports, multiple gas stations in southwest Missouri, are offering gas for less than $1 per gallon. Some drivers can fill up for as little as 94 cents per gallon in Neosho, Mo. near Joplin.

Some suppliers in Greene County are nearing the $1 mark, according to GasBuddy. Multiple gas stations in Republic are selling gas as low as $1.05 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Springfield metropolitan area continue to drop, but are a little bit higher than the state's lowest prices. Drivers are filling up in the Springfield metropolitan area for $1.35 per gallon on average, according to the latest report from AAA.

Prices in Springfield, Greene County and the southwest Missouri region remain below state average. AAA reports the average price of gas in Missouri has dropped to $1.52 per gallon.

Here's a breakdown of metropolitan area averages as of Sunday, April 19.

Joplin: $1.18

Springfield: $1.35

Columbia: $1.41

Jefferson City: $1.53

St. Joseph: $1.55

Kansas City, Mo.: $1.55

Cape Girardeau: $1.58

St. Louis: $1.70

Nationally, the average price per gallon of gas is about $1.82. AAA predicts gas prices will continue during the coronavirus pandemic.