Report: Potato skins named most popular Super Bowl food in Missouri

Missouri's most popular Super Bowl food is potato skins, according to a recent new report.

Online marketplace Bid-On-Equipment named the most popular Super Bowl food in all 50 states ahead of Sunday's big game.

The results were based on the google search volume of Super Bowl themed foods in each state.

In addition to Missouri, potato skins were recognized as the top Super Bowl food in Alabama, Georgia and New York. Twenty states favored some kind of dip.

Bid-On-Equipment says the average person spends around $69 on Super Bowl food each year. Those who host a party spend around $174 on food on average.