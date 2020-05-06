Reopening resorts, pools during the coronavirus pandemic

It's no secret the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on business.

"It has completely shut us down for the last six weeks," said Matt Sutcliffe, owner of Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach.

A shutdown is hard to handle when you're trying to get a tourist location ready for summer.

"We're about a month and a half off of our normal schedule," Sutcliffe noted.

They're working hard to get ready, doing a lot of cleaning of the resort, rooms, restaurant, bars, and the water slides.

On Wednesday, the slides were pressure washed.

The annual safety inspection is scheduled for Friday.

"We have a company that comes in, inspects everything, notes any deficiencies," Sutcliffe said. "We'll repair those, as needed, and then wax and we're ready to start running the water."

Sutcliffe said his slides and pools are all maintained by a swimming pool company. Owning a public pool brings certain guidelines he must follow, regardless of the current pandemic.

"If you had safe pool water before coronavirus, you still have safe pool water now," Sutcliffe said.

But, there will be changes this summer.

The resort has already reduced capacity for it's restaurant and bars by eliminating seating.

There will also be changes to how people line up to slide, having people stay six feet apart in line.

"The queue is going to be a much longer stretching distance, no more people, probably a few less, so that will allow them to stay apart as well," Sutcliffe said.

It's a lot of work, but it's something Sutcliffe thinks is necessary.

"We simply will not open until we're ready and the facility is ready, and we know we're where we need to be to give the best experience we can here at the Lake," Sutcliffe said.

The resort said it plans to have the water slides open and operational in the next two weeks.

