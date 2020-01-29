Regal Beloit job fair aims to help laid-off employees find new work

Back in November, hundreds of employees at a West Plains plant learned they would be laid-off over the course of several months. Wednesday, those employees had a chance to meet with area employers to find their next job.

"You kind of thought that maybe someday the writing would be on the wall, but never as soon as it was," Micah Amos exclaimed.

Three months ago, Regal Beloit, a commercial motor manufacturer, announced its plant in West Plains was closing, leaving more than 200 people without a job.

Micah Amos, a team leader in the framing department for the past 15 years, learned he would be laid off as apart of the final wave in May.

Wednesday, he and 140 other Regal employees got the chance to speak with two dozen regional employers looking to fill jobs with qualified, experienced and skilled workers like those from Regal.

"The fact that you kind of feel like your town actually cares what happens to you and stepping up as a community and helping each other out is amazing," Amos said.

Wednesday morning, employers from the West Plains region met at the Civic Center to discuss with state and local agencies, what benefits they get through federal and state programs if they hire Regal employees.

Waiting to hire those employees until their time is finished at Regal, can pay dividends.

"Their training can be paid. If they want to go to school, that can be paid. They can get up to nearly three years of benefits. Again, this is through the Trades Act. And if the employer waits as well, they can have half of their salary reimbursed to them. If there's training that the employer does, they can also get that training paid," Executive Director of the South Central Workforce Investment Board Donna Parrott explained.

Jasper Engines and Transmissions, a Willow Springs based company specializing in re-manufacturing engines and transmissions, met with several workers.

"We're really looking to hire from this job fair," Dana Chilton told KY3.

Three months ago, things didn't look great, but thanks to the job fair and a community's help, Amos feels optimistic.

"A handful of the jobs that I talked to, their starting pay was very similar to what Regal was and they said skilled-laborers will earn more, he added. So yeah, a lot of the skills we learned at Regal, we can take somewhere else and earn the money that we feel like we earned at Regal."

Organizers say Wednesday's success means it's likely another job fair will be held before the final layoffs in May.

