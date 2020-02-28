Reeds Spring woman named "top paraprofessional" in Missouri

A woman who works at one Ozarks school is getting some much-deserved "kudos" for her dedication and compassion for her students.

Brenda Miller is a paraprofessional at Reeds Spring Middle School. She's been named the Missouri Council for Exceptional Children's 2020 Paraprofessional of the Year.

"She's always asking how my day's going," Student Aubree Davis said. "Her smile is contagious."

When it comes to caring for kids, her students say, she's the best.

"She's always in a good mood, no matter what," Student Aidan Scott said.

Ms. Miller is the person they want in the classroom or in the hallway to cheer them on.

"Everyone needs someone that is supporting them in everything," Student Ariah Brandsma said.

"She's the kindest, most self-less person you'll ever meet," Davis said.

No matter where she is, they say, she's always on their side.

"I put my heart into it. I think I meet kids where they are. I listen to their story. I don't judge them. I accept them for who they are and they know I'm real. They know I'm going to be there tomorrow when they walk through that door," Miller said.

Ms. Miller has been a paraprofessional at Reeds Spring Middle School for 23 years. To her, the job is more than a job.

"What a power we have to change kids' lives. I don't take that lightly at all. It's just a very big responsibility that God has bestowed upon me, I'm very grateful for it," Miller said.

For Ms. Miller, being a paraprofessional is a calling.

"So many students come here with baggage, things that even as adults we don't have to deal with. She can comfort them they have somebody that loves them and cares for them here. They can forget about those things and really focus on the learning," Principal Casey Carpenter said.

Ms. Miller says her students' success is the reward she seeks every day.

"I let them know that they're going to graduate and I'm going to be there to watch them walk across that stage," Miller said.

However, she's grateful for the other reward she has recently received. Out of more than 1,000 applicants, she's been named the Missouri Council for Exceptional Children's 2020 Paraprofessional of the Year.

"I just cried because it was such an honor," Miller said.

It's a title that her students say she's more than earned.

"She definitely deserves this," Scott said.

Ms. Miller will be recognized at a state conference in March.