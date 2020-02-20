Reeds Spring approves four-day week, starting next school year

The Reeds Spring School District is now the latest in Missouri to adopt a four-day school week.

The change will take effect during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the district.

The Reeds Spring Board of Education approved a plan Wednesday to transition to a four-day school week.

The district says the decision came after intensive research and significant input from community members, staff, and students, which included a public forum earlier this month.

The next step is for district leaders to develop a new school calendar, which the district says the school board could approve at the next meeting on Wednesday, February 26.

For more information on the transition, check out the Reeds Spring School District page here.