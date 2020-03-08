Red Flag Warning in effect Sunday for Greene County, much of the Ozarks

The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management has announced a Red Flag Warning for Greene County.

The Red Flag Warning takes effect from noon to 7 p.m.

During a Red Flag Warning, the conditions present severe risks for fires, which could include combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures.

Locals are asked not to burn outdoors while the Red Flag Warning is in effect.

Several other counties in the Ozarks will also follow Red Flag Warnings on Sunday, including Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Douglas; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Webster; and Wright.

