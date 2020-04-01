Area recycling facilities closed due to coronavirus

The coronavirus is not just shutting down restaurants, and large events, it also shut down our local recycling centers in Springfield.

Erik Roberts, the Superintendent of Solid Waste for the City of Springfield, said, “We share in that frustration with them.”

When the stay at home order was issued, all non-essential businesses temporarily closed.

Residents in Springfield are feeling the effects of not being able to drop off their waste at Lone Pine or Franklin recycling centers.

“Several hundred people cycle through those sites in a day’s time,” Roberts said.

When sorting their recyclables in different bins, they are all coming in contact with the same surfaces

“We don’t have a way to disinfect those surfaces, and people are also bringing things from their homes,” Roberts said.

COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for a day, and up to three days on metal and plastic surfaces

If you still wish to recycle, Roberts said to look into curbside recycling. This allows minimal contact with others and complies with the stay at home order.

You can also store your recyclables until the centers open back up.

With spring planting season, people are looking to clear out their gardens and get rid of old leaves. This is the busiest time of year for clearing out yards, but the yardwaste recycling center is also closed.

Millsap Farms, an organic farmer is asking people to bring their yard waste to them.

Curtis Millsap, the owner of Millsap farms, said, “We’re always accepting organic matter. So this is good for us and good for the community.”

Within the last week, they have had more traffic at their site.

You can drop off leaves, grass clippings, and sticks if they are thinner than a pinky.

“We get to collect this material and turn it into compost, which grows beautiful vegetables,” Millsap said.

Springfield Environmental services are unsure when they’ll open up the facilities again.

