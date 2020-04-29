Recent severe storms remind people in Miller of last year's tornado

Thursday will mark one year since more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit the Ozarks, including the town of Miller in Lawrence County.

Tuesday night's strong storms rattled some nerves there.

"Just high winds," said Leonard Lawmaster.

"The trees we heard them cracking, said his wife, Gayla Lawmaster. "Me and my sister were standing there when that one cracked and came down."

They spent most of Wednesday cleaning up their property.

"We still got one piece over there, loose. We have to go to that side and cut it so that if wind comes up again tonight it doesn't blow it over," described Gayla Lawmaster, referring to some large trees in her yard that snapped."

The powerful storms brought back memories for people like Wes Snyder. He still has tarps over his windows. He's trying to get his house fixed since the tornadoes hit last year.

"I said oh no here we go again. It can't happen to me twice," he said.

Last year his house was severely damaged, his roof lifted when the force of the tornadic winds hit.

"I had my dog with me and did the same thing I did last year," he said with a giggle.

Keri Snyder said, "A little scary. A little Deja vu. It brought back a lot of nervousness because it's been almost exactly a year since the trees fell on our car."

She and her family didn't waste any time during taking shelter Tuesday night.

"We hurried and got the car into the garage and got everybody downstairs," she said.

That was because the town's new tornado siren blared. It was Installed a few months after last year's tornado outbreak.

Keri Snyder said, "That's what made Jonathan so jumpy. He was scared."

"The new ones go on constantly I guess until the whole warning time is over," explained Wes Snyder.

Though rattled, people in the town of Miller say they are ready for severe weather season.

Wes Snyder said, "You just try to take each day at a time."

"It's just, you know, it's part of living in this part of the state," said Keri Snyder.

Leonard Lawmaster said, "Life itself is the most important thing. Everything else can be replaced."

In addition to the new tornado siren, Miller is also building a FEMA storm shelter.