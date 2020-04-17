Recent COVID-19 patient in Greene County worked while sick, 65 workers under quarantine

A recent COVID-19 patient in Greene County worked while sick, which has lead to quarantine for 65 employees for that business, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Thirteen of the 65 employees under quarantine are symptomatic and expected to be tested, according to the health department. Health leaders did not specify which business or industry this involves.

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard also announced Friday that leaders are looking into a phased-in approach to reopen the county, but did not specify a timeline or any specific phases.

Leaders expect to announce another order next week in response to Missouri's recent stay-at-home order extension. Greene County's original stay-at-home order took effect on March 26 for 30 days.

As of Friday, the Greene County Health Department has reported 88 cases of COVID-19, which includes 45 recoveries and eight deaths.

Watch the latest update from county health leaders below: