Realtors sees impact of COVID-19 on Springfield-area real estate market

Buying or selling a home could come with plenty of anxiety. Even more during a pandemic, which has had a huge economic impact on the real estate market.

Agents and brokers at Alpha Realty in Springfield said once the pandemic hit, it led to fewer homes on the market, but the number of buyers didn’t drop. That created an imbalance, making it a seller's market during the pandemic.

Agent Aaron Owens explained a healthy market is about a four-to-five-month supply of homes. However, around the Ozarks, they're running on a two-month supply. Owens said when you add in interest rates at a historic low of 3-4%; it made it easier for those listing to sell faster, and get more money. However, for those buying it created a bit of competition.

"We're seeing a lot of multiple offer situations where there are a lot of buyers trying to buy the same house," explained Owens. "We're seeing houses sell over asking price a lot of time."

However, if you're looking to buy, Owens said you shouldn't let that discourage you. Although there’s a lot of competition, Alpha Realty Co-Owner and Broker Adam Jones, said both buyer and seller could benefit.

"It's also a great time to buy because of how fast the market is appreciating," explained Jones. "Even if you are paying retail for a property as well as the market continues to appreciate, you're going to be in a good position on that house".

Jones added that he's seen similar markets before, and said eventually the advantage of the sellers market will flip-flop to buyers. He explained that more houses will go on the market and buyers will start to decline. He said, "sometimes that means they raise the interest rates to kind of slow the buyers down."

Jones said being an election year and being in the midst of a pandemic it's all a waiting game for the future of the market. However, both Jones and Owens said no matter if you are buying or selling, it's a good idea, especially now, to speak with a realtor for guidance.

