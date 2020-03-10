Raw sewage continues to be a problem in one Springfield neighborhood

A foul stench has taken over one Springfield neighborhood.

Sewage has spilled out of underground pipes and into the yards of homes near the corner of Roosevelt and High Street.

"We were out there the other day getting ready to turn the garden and the stench was just to kill you right after it rained," said Lisa Casey.

She lives directly next door from the house where a sewage pipe burst. She said that the foul odor has lingered for months.

Casey said that she's tried to get in touch with the owner.

"Can't find him. No one will release his name to me," she said.

However, she did file complaints with the city. Crews worked to remove a blockage in the sewage system.

"They went and blew the pipes out last night, 6:30, they blew the pipes out," she explained. "It made it ten times worse. Blew it all up at our house, through the toilet. Their house. I'm sure theirs got done up too."

Remnants of the waste is now sitting on lawns and sidewalks.

"It's all sewage. It's all sewage and over here it's even wetter," she said.

One of Casey's biggest concerns is the potential for disease.

"How do I know if I don't have E-coli bacteria or Corona-virus. If I go to the hospital for sure I'm going to have both now," she said.

Casey said that she doesn't think it will take much to fix the problem.

"It would just take a backhoe and pipes, someone to just come over here and just clean it up. That's all that needs to be done," she said.

She is hoping there's a solution soon.

"Why should we have to stay here and smell this? What if the house doesn't sell and then how long are we going to have to put up with this? Seriously. Someone needs to do something about it," she said.

We inquired with city officials about the complaints for nuisance code violations. We received copies of the log of complaints along with some recent records pertaining to the sewage problem.

We also asked if officials have tried to contact the owner. We were told in an email that they've been making attempts.

We spoke with the real estate agent listed for the property, Eileen Perry. She sent us emails containing correspondence between Sunshine Realtors and Springfield inspectors.

Perry also stated that a contractor has been out to inspect and bid on repairs.

She verified that the utilities for the house have been off since last June. Because of this, the contractor told her that the source of the waste must be from a source other than the house.

The sewage pipe located on the property has been capped.

Repairs are set to start as soon as weather permits.