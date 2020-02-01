ROAD TO MIAMI: Chiefs-themed Jeep, Corvette spotted from Springfield fans

Only one night away from Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs fans continue to show strong support in Miami.

KY3's Mark Spillane and Chad Plein spotted two Chiefs-themed rides in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.

Mark and Chad also caught up with Chiefs fans at a barbeque on Saturday.

Follow KY3's "Road To Miami" coverage before, during and after the Super Bowl. The Chiefs take on the 49ers at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.