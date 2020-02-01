ROAD TO MIAMI: Chiefs-themed Jeep, Corvette spotted from Springfield fans

MIAMI -- Only one night away from Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs fans continue to show strong support in Miami.
KY3's Mark Spillane and Chad Plein spotted two Chiefs-themed rides in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.
Mark and Chad also caught up with Chiefs fans at a barbeque on Saturday.
Follow KY3's "Road To Miami" coverage before, during and after the Super Bowl. The Chiefs take on the 49ers at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
We were heading to another story when we spotted this #ChiefsKingdom Corvette & Jeep. The owners are from Springfield! Meet them on KY3 at 6! #SBLIV #KY3atSBLIV pic.twitter.com/ADkJM8LnZZ— Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_) February 1, 2020