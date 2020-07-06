REPORT: Chiefs Patrick Mahomes signs 10-year contract extension

It appears Patrick Mahomes will wear red and gold for a long time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs and the quarterback have agreed on a ten-year contract extension. As for money, the two sides have not released how much the contract is worth.

The Chiefs exercised their fifth-year option on their star quarterback in April. The two sides then were negotiating a deal some thought could be worth $40 million per year, the most expensive contact in NFL history. Mahomes is due to make $825,000 on the final year of his rookie contract and would make nearly $25 million during the option year. Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Super Bowl championship, the first in five decades for the organization, merely cemented Mahomes as the face of the franchise. The Chiefs traded up to select him 10th overall in the 2017 draft. He spent one season learning the ropes under Alex Smith before getting the starting job. Mahomes proceeded to shatter just about every franchise passing record while winning the league MVP award, and he had the Chiefs within overtime of landing in the Super Bowl that season.

Mahomes dealt with numerous injuries this past season, including a dislocated kneecap on a seemingly innocent quarterback sneak that left him sidelined for a couple games. He came back to lead the Chiefs to a long winning streak that culminated with a series of come-from-behind wins in the playoffs, including their second-half rally to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl in Miami.

