REOPENING FAQ: See answers to your questions about Missouri's reopening

All Missouri businesses and social events will be allowed to reopen next week as long as residents and business owners continue to practice proper social distancing requirements, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday.

The Republican governor said the first phase of the reopening might look different in various regions of the state and local governments will be able to impose stricter limitations if their officials believe it is necessary. But he said as of next Monday, Missourians will be able to return to all businesses, such as restaurants, manufacturing plants, gyms and, hair salons, along with churches, sporting events and social gatherings.

