REOPENING CHRISTIAN COUNTY: County leaders adopt changes to stay-at-home order

The Christian County Commission adopted changes to its stay-at-home order, leading to a phased reopening of businesses and activities.

Beginning May 4, the new order allows for locations to operate based on a percentage of approved occupancy and the ability to maintain social distancing requirements. It also increases the public gathering limitation from 10 to 20 individuals.

“Our intention in adopting this Order has been to remain consistent and aligned to the degree possible with the similar measures adopted by our local jurisdictions without conflicting with Governor Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan,” Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips stated.

Commissioners noted the community acted responsibly to follow the current stay-at -home order set to expire on Monday, May 4, and also incorporating Center for Disease Control guidelines, as well as social distancing requirements into their daily lives. Due to the current projected longevity of COVID-19, and the upcoming soft opening of our state and therefore our community, commissioners strongly advise CDC guidelines and social distancing be a continuous mantra in the lives of our community members as well as in the operations of our local businesses.

The County Commission also agreed to extend the existing policy, with exceptions, which currently has County buildings closed to the public except by appointment but still operating to perform essential duties for another 30 days. The small size of individual offices and social distancing requirements were the primary concerns underlying this extension.

The two changes to this policy include:

• Reopening the “walk-up” window at the Collector’s Office and;

• Resuming operations at the Recycle Center to self-service drop offs

