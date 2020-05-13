Pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of man deputies call well-known car thief

Deputies arrested a driver after a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Springfield.

Deputies say the pursuit ended near College and Scenic. Investigators say the driver was on parole for burglary. They identified him as a well-known car thief.

Deputies began to pursue the driver after spotting him in the stolen vehicle. Speeds in the pursuit ranged from 30 to 65 miles-per-hour. At some point the driver lost his tires and crashed into a telephone pole. The driver then pulled into a parking lot and began running on foot. A K9 unit tracked him down.