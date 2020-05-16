Pulaski County offers free COVID-19 testing Sunday for residents

Pulaski County residents can receive a free COVID-19 test Sunday.

The Pulaski County Health Center and Phelps Health will conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the St. Robert Community Center, located at 114 J.H. Williamson Drive.

The testing is for the virus only and no antibody testing will be performed.

Residents do not have to show symptoms or meet any pre-requisites for the testing, but those looking to get tested are encouraged to register here.