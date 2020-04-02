Pulaski County issues stay-at-home order

Pulaski County is among the latest counties in the Ozarks to issue a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect starting 5 p.m. Thursday and will last through at least April 30, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Under the order, residents can only leave home for “essential activities,” to work for an “essential business,” or for “essential travel."

This comes after a stay-at-home order took effect Thursday for Greene County. Other cities and counties around the Ozarks have followed with similar orders.

Missouri, Arkansas and ten other U.S. states have yet to issue statewide stay-at-home orders as of Thursday.

