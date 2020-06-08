Pulaski County, Mo. inmate accused of assaulting 2 jailers

A Pulaski County, Mo. inmate faces new charges, accused of assaulting to jailers.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say inmate Shawn Burroughs caused a disturbance within his assigned cell. Correctional officers responded, giving verbal commands to Burroughs, who did not comply. Investigators say when officers attempted to regain control of the situation, Burroughs became aggressive and assaulted with a closed fist and then kicked them.

A judge sent bond at $75,000. The officers ere not seriously hurt.

