Protests underway at Glenstone and Battlefield for second straight day

Another afternoon protest over racial injustice is underway Sunday in Springfield, following a protest Saturday that drew hundreds of people.

Sunday's protest, organized on Facebook as "Protest Against Police Brutality For George Floyd." is expected to begin around 3 p.m. near Glenstone and Battlefield in south Springfield.

Saturday's protest drew hundreds of people and stretched several hours near the same area. Springfield police reported no arrests Saturday, but a few instances that led to police reports.

The protests come in response to the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

The Springfield Police Department tells KY3 preparations are underway. On Saturday, officers blocked off the intersection of Glenstone and Battlefield amid protests.

"We understand the desire and right to protest peacefully. In an effort to keep drivers and protesters safe, do ask that drivers avoid that area again today." a spokesperson from the police department tells KY3.

