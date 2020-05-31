Protesters march, lie in the street for second day of rally for social justice

Saturday was another day of protests in Springfield against police brutality and injustice for black people in America. This is part of the world-wide outrage after the death of George Floyd. He was a Minneapolis, Minnesota man who died after a police officer there knelt on his neck.

Protesters began lining the streets along Battlefield and Glenstone about 2:30 p.m. holding signs. When some took over the intersection, Springfield police blocked off the street to divert traffic.

Protesters then marched down Battlefield toward National, chanting and carrying their signs. The protest started Saturday as a way to stand against police brutality toward black and brown people in America. Protesters said the issue of race is deeply rooted in American society and the time for change is now.

Wyatt Shaw said his message is about peace and support for one another. He said he does not believe all police are bad and felt supported by the Springfield Police Department during the protest.

"We just believe that there are some individuals in the police force that are okay with committing crimes and basically getting off for it. I also feel like there's great police officers out there as well," Shaw said.

Mike Hylton said the only way to make a difference is to do it together.

"The purpose is to change our community and we have to work with everyone to bring about that change," he said.

Sunday's movement was more than just a march. At one point, a large group of people laid in the street shouting "I can't breathe."

One group sat in the middle of the street with cars zooming by. Phil Rufkahr said he wanted to be arrested to create awareness.

"Standing and shouting and marching is good but if we can fill up the jail and actually disrupt things, we can inconvenience those who aren't standing out here and make them aware," he said.

Rufkahr got what he wanted. Police did put him in handcuffs and take him away from the intersection at Battlefield and Glenstone. According to SPD, they offereed to give him a ticket, but he requested to go to jail. He was booked and released.

Other protesters said they did not condone that behavior and said it actually took away from the entire rally.

Protesters stayed out until after 9:00 p.m.

Many of those who spoke with KY3 News said they wished they'd seen support from Springfield's mayor or city council representatives. Those protesters say they hope those officials will get their chance to show up at other marches and rallies planned for the days and weeks to come.