Protesters, counter-protesters gather in Branson, discuss Confederate flag

The Branson Strip served as a divider Sunday separating two groups both protesting the Confederate Flag.

"This is a symbol that hurts other people," said event organizer, Faith Pittser.

"We're here to support our rights, our flag and our heritage," said counter-proteser, Sara Houston.

The group protesting against it are outraged that a Branson tourist shop, Dixie Outfitters has the Confederate Flag on their sign.

"This isn't the first year people have been wanting change to remove dixie outfitters. We want voices to be heard," said Pittser.

Across the street, counter protesters saying the flag is a part of history.

"I don't think they need to change at all. It's about heritage not hate," said Houston.

But from Anthony Anderson's perspective, he said it's disrespectful.

"If people do their homework and educate themselves they'll know what the Confederate war was fought over and what the war broke out from and why two sides collided. when they come to that realization they'll known why that flag is disrespectful," said protestor, Anthony Anderson.

The Confederate Flag wasn't the only message protestors were voicing their opinions over it's racial equality and what happened to George Floyd just a month ago.

"Not only is black people shot down and accused of something they didn't commit. It's happening to all races but when it comes down to it we've been through so much oppression as our skin tone," said

"If it was a white guy that go killed by a cop. Would they be protesting the same way? If they're going to do it for a black guy they have to do it for a white guy. Equal protest," counter-proteser, Donald Edwards.

"Wake up Branson. Wake up," said Anderson.

We did speak with the owners of Dixie Outfitters and they refused to go on camera but they said they're not taking down their flags.