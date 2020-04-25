Protesters call for pandemic rent, mortgage fees to be waived

People in Springfield gathered Saturday calling for a national cancellation of all rents and mortgages for tenants and homeowners through the rest of this pandemic.

According to the website canceltherents.org, which protesters promoted Saturday, local protesters joined thousands of others across the US in demanding rent and mortgage payments be canceled.

"We need our own bailout," said protester Ryan Minor. "We need to cancel the rents and that we need to make sure that working people don't lose their homes, and even small businesses don't lose out and small landlords don't lose out."

Protesters said they're worried about what will happen when the pandemic is over.

"Canceling the rent, canceling mortgages and foreclosure, actually canceling it," said protester Bri Warner. "Putting a moratorium isn't enough because in a couple of months, people are going to have multiple months of rent due, and they're not going to be able to pay it."

Paul Dizmang, a broker for local property management company Dizmang Properties, said waiving those fees would take a lot of logistics.

"It affects all of us. It affects landlords, it affects mortgage companies, it affects even the people that have the real estate investment trust," he said. "It's just this huge cycle that we're trying to figure out all ourselves."

Dizmang said the landlords he works with are doing everything they can to accommodate the needs of their tenants that are going through a tough time financially right now.

"We will help them defer their rental payments, if needed. We of course are one company who has waived all late fees for people that truly need that assistance," he said. "But, on the other hand, of course we're also telling them they need to do what they can and pay what they can because eventually it will catch up."

Dizmang said the best thing tenants can do is talk to their landlords about creating a plan that works best with their current situation. If they are still in need of help, he said there are local organizations tenants can contact.

Other property companies we spoke with, like TLC properties, said that for the approximately 5% of their tenants requesting assistance, they have waived all late fees for rent during the pandemic.