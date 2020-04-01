Prosecutors file charges in death of motorcyclist found shot to death in Marion County, Ark.

The Marion County, Ark. district attorney filed murder charges after a man was found shot to death next to his motorcycle.

Caleb William Nance, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Jerry Don Hensley, 49. William Dean Nance, 63, faces hindering prosecution and obstruction charges in the case.

Investigators say a caller told authorities they had found a body along a road in the southwest part of the county on March 26. Investigators found Hensley dead with two gunshot wounds lying next to his motorcycle. Interviews led to the arrests of both suspects. Investigators did not release a motive.