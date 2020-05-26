Prosecutor files charge in weekend shooting death in West Plains, Mo.

The Howell County, Mo. prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge against a West Plains man in a weekend shooting death.

Officers arrested Thomas Goodman, 24, for the shooting of Kraig K. Lynch, 30, of West Plains.

Officers found Lynch shot to death at a home on Lanton Road on May 23. Police say Goodman and Lynch had an altercation, leading to the shooting.

Police say this is an active investigation. If anyone has any information in reference to the case, detectives ask you to contact the West Plains Police Department at (417) 256-2244.