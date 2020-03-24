Prosecutor charges fugitive from Texas in shooting death of Bolivar, Mo. man

The Polk County, Mo. prosecutor charged a fugitive from the state of Texas in the shooting death of a Bolivar man.

Michael Ybarra faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Joshua Shawn Phillips Monday morning. Officers found Phillips shot to death on the floor of a home on West Buffalo Road.

Investigators say they tracked Ybarra down through footsteps in paint. Detectives found a paint can knocked over at the scene. They say they then found boots with paint on them in Ybarra's home later that morning.

Investigators say Ybarra has a criminal history in both California and Texas.