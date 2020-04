Olympic pole vaulting silver medalist Sandi Morris didn't have a place to practice and plenty of down time due to the coronavirus pandemic. So she and her father constructed their own pole vault setup near Greenville, South Carolina.

Built out of plywood, the 120-foot runway is situated between a soccer field and a tennis court on neighborhood land two blocks from her parents' place. Their pole vault project could be operational this weekend.

Check out the pictures below.