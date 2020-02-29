Pro-Parson PAC omits mention of Trump in Kansas City TV ads

A political action committee supporting Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers.

The Kansas City Star reports that Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials. In rural areas the spots include mention of the governor's fondness for Trump. In more liberal-leaning Kansas City, they do not. Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock said campaigns routinely run different ads in different markets.

Trump has endorsed Parson.

