Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County

An eastern Missouri county has seen a big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, and most of those infected are prison inmates.

St. Francois County is home to two prisons with a combined 96 confirmed cases among inmates. Statewide, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday reported 547 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, another big jump.

The health department has reported nearly 3,800 new cases over the past nine days. Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June. The state also cited nine new deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 1,026 since the pandemic began.