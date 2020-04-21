Arkansas prison outbreak leads to another large daily spike in cases of COVID-19

Arkansas health leaders set another daily record for cases of COVID-19 because of an outbreak at a state prison.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported new numbers at a briefing Tuesday.

The state reports 2,227 positive cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 304 cases. The state also reported a new death increasing the total to 43.

Gov. Hutchinson says an outbreak at the Cummins Unit State Prison has led to back-to-back daily spikes. On Tuesday, another 262 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The total amount of positive tests inside the prison is more than 675 cases.

Governor Hutchinson is happy about the progress across the rest of the state, with just an additional 42 cases on Tuesday. He hopes to reopen eliminate some restrictions in the state on May 4.

