Primary gives Democrats rare spotlight in red Arkansas

Arkansas is getting a rare spotlight by Democratic candidate in Tuesday's primary despite the state being a solidly Republican one that President Donald Trump won easily four years ago.

Early voting wrapped up Monday ahead of the primary in Arkansas, which has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have been visiting, crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas' Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state's primary in presidential years from May to March.

Tuesday's election will also include a race for state Supreme Court and several heated GOP primaries for the Legislature.

